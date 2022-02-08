Submit a Tip
Getting ready for Valentine’s Day with Conrad Farms at Coastal Grand Mall

By Halley Murrow
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and if you’re still looking for something special for your sweetheart, Conrad Farms in Myrtle Beach has something for everyone.

Specializing in custom gift baskets, they can make something sweet for anyone in your life. We loved making a fun basket for How to with Halley, checking out some of their garden items, shopping for Valentine’s Day, and more!

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

gst
Conrad Farms- Part 4
gst
Conrad Farms- Part 5
gst
Conrad Farms- Part 1
gst
Conrad Farms- Part 2 (How to with Halley)