FIRST ALERT: Clouds slow to clear, warmer weather arrives to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly cloudy skies continue to stick around this morning, keeping temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s as you plan to start the day.

TODAY

We’re rain-free today but it will take most of the day for the skies to gradually clear out. Look for overcast skies with temperatures to struggle to climb. By lunchtime, we’re sitting in the upper 40s before reaching the lower 50s this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the lower 50s for today under mostly cloudy skies. (WMBF)

Areas inland will see clearing take place first with some breaks in the clouds looking a little bit more likely by sunset tonight. Once again, it’s going to be a process to get these pesky clouds out of here.

TOMORROW

Sunshine will return to the forecast for tomorrow, along with milder temperatures! Highs will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 inland.

Highs will climb through the week as the sunshine returns, starting with Wednesday. (WMBF)

An area of high pressure will move in and stick around the Carolinas, providing the sunshine not only to end the week but also warmer temperatures.

REST OF THE WEEK

Highs will climb into the low-mid 60s by the end of the week for the beaches... Even warmer weather is expected for inland areas. (WMBF)

Highs on Thursday & Friday will climb into the lower 60s on the beaches with the mid 60s inland. Sunshine continues to end the work week with winds out of the south. Even for the start of the weekend, the forecast remains calm, clear and quiet with highs in the mid-upper 60s.

Our next rain chance will arrive on Sunday with increasing clouds and a quick round of scattered showers. (WMBF)

Our next rain chance arrives on Sunday with a developing low pressure system just offshore. This will bring another round of clouds, scattered showers and colder temperatures. Highs on Sunday will drop into the low-mid 50s with a 30% chance of showers.

