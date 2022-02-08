FIRST ALERT: Frosty morning ahead of milder afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Clouds will finally give way to clearing skies tonight as milder weather returns for the rest of the week.

Dryer air will continue to move into the region this evening and tonight bringing an end to cloudy skies. With more sunshine for the rest of the week, a steady warming trend is on the way.

THIS MORNING

With clear skies and plenty of moisture leftover from Monday’s rain, a heavy frost has formed in most areas. Temperatures through sunrise will remain in the lower 30s with a few upper 20s well inland. Skies will be clear.

Sunny skies and milder. (WMBF)

THIS AFTERNOON

Skies will be sunny through the day on Wednesday. With more sunshine, temperatures will rebound nicely with afternoon readings in the upper 50s to near 60.

REST OF THE WEEK

Highs on Thursday & Friday will climb into the lower 60s on the beaches with the mid 60s inland. Sunshine continues to end the work week with winds out of the south. The warmest weather arrives on Saturday when temperatures climb well into the 60s. Some inland areas could briefly hit 70 by Saturday afternoon.

Turning milder through Saturday. (WMBF)

Our next rain chance arrives on Sunday with a developing low pressure system just offshore. This will bring another round of clouds, scattered showers and colder temperatures. Highs on Sunday will drop into the low-mid 50s with a 30% chance of showers. Even colder weather arrives early next week with daytime temperatures stuck in the 40s by Monday.

Mild Saturday with increasing shower chances on Sunday. (WMBF)

