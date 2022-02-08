Firefighters respond to minor fire at Myrtle Beach church; no reports of injuries
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a minor fire at a church Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported at Trinity Church, which is located at 3000 North Kings Highway.
The fire department said the fire is out and there are no reported injuries.
Fire crews did have to block two northbound lanes on Kings Highway as they clear the area. Drivers are being told to avoid the area if possible.
