Fertilizer plant fire smoldering; residents returning home
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(AP) - Residents who live near a North Carolina fertilizer plant that has been burning for more than a week are returning home.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that officials reduced the evacuation zone Sunday after determining that the risk of a large explosion had greatly diminished.
The Winston Weaver plant began burning a week ago Monday, affecting more than 6,500 residents. A nearby elementary school closed for in-person learning and Wake Forest University canceled classes because of the fire.
Nearly 500 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored at the fertilizer plant — almost three times the amount that exploded at a Texas plant in 2013, killing 15 people.
