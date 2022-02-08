Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fertilizer plant fire smoldering; residents returning home

The Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, N.C., continues to burn, Wednesday,...
The Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, N.C., continues to burn, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after the fire started Monday night. Fire officials said they could not predict when the blaze might die down. And they didn't know how many people have actually obeyed the evacuation order.(Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Residents who live near a North Carolina fertilizer plant that has been burning for more than a week are returning home.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that officials reduced the evacuation zone Sunday after determining that the risk of a large explosion had greatly diminished.

The Winston Weaver plant began burning a week ago Monday, affecting more than 6,500 residents. A nearby elementary school closed for in-person learning and Wake Forest University canceled classes because of the fire.

Nearly 500 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored at the fertilizer plant — almost three times the amount that exploded at a Texas plant in 2013, killing 15 people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
Ciji Marissa Barnes
Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Myrtle Beach, woman arrested
A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
McKenna Lineback
Veterinary assistant accused of stealing drugs from Horry County animal hospital
SLED: Suspect dies after chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Deputies arrest three in connection to arson case in Marlboro County
.
VIDEO: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting at Hartsville nightclub
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House...
Boebert seeks to ban federally-funded legal aid to illegal immigrants
Police are searching for the person(s) who may be connected to a burglary in Florence.
Police search for suspects in Florence tire shop burglary