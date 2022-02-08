City Council takes steps to close ‘donut holes’ in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council is moving forward with the effort to close so-called “donut holes” in the city’s jurisdiction.

There are a number of properties that are owned by Horry County but are surrounded by Myrtle Beach-owned properties.

“South Carolina annexation laws are a little bit different from anywhere else. So when you have land, these are two vacant parcels, they want to be developed, and for them to be developed they need water and sewer. And for water and sewer, they need to be provided by the city. We only provide mostly water and sewer to city residents or city businesses, so they need to be annexed into the city to be developed,” explained Myrtle Beach City Manager Fox Simons.

On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council passed first readings to annex 2801 North Oak Street and the northwest corner of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway from Horry County to the city of Myrtle Beach.

The annexations must undergo one more reading before they are finalized.

Simons said he supports closing donut holes in Myrtle Beach because it’s more efficient for city services.

“I support closing up the doughnuts holes because it becomes efficient for service litter. Now you have an area of the county completely surrounded by the city limits, and for services, it’s completely inefficient. So we try to close them up when we can,” Simons said.

But due to annexation laws, the property owner needs to request to be annexed into the city of Myrtle Beach. Simons explained that the city can’t forcibly annex properties.

