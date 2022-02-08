Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Officer tackles ‘unruly’ fan during middle school basketball game, causes panic

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Unruly’ fan arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game
By Emily Van de Riet and WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WKYT/Gray News) - A fan was arrested during a middle school basketball game in Kentucky Monday night, causing a scare for the rest of the crowd.

According to Montgomery County Schools, 53-year-old Mark Anthony West stepped out on the court at the end of the game and became aggressive toward a school resource officer.

The arrest citation obtained by WKYT says West tried to fight the officer, and that the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from West. The officer also noted West was unsteady on his feet.

The officer then asked West to put his hands behind his back and that’s when West pulled away and tried to punch the officer, according to the arrest citation.

Video of the incident shows the officer tackle West to the ground in the middle of the basketball court and an off-duty deputy, who was at the game, helped to handcuff West.

Montgomery County School District officials said West had a gun at the time of the incident, but it was never brandished or used.

West is being charged with alcohol intoxication, menacing, third-degree assault and carrying a firearm on school property.

The school district said students and parents are safe. School officials are reviewing their athletic event policies. Right now, it is standard to have at least one school resource officer present, but they are looking into whether there should be more.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKenna Lineback
Veterinary assistant accused of stealing drugs from Horry County animal hospital
Kyle Baxley
Conway police locate missing 17-year-old’s SUV but teen still not found
Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
Parker Caldrain
Missing Horry County man found dead in vehicle in Carolina Forest, no foul play suspected
The two-acre community will sit along 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.
Work begins on tiny home neighborhood for veterans in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris said the child tax credit is helping cut child poverty by 40%....
Harris on child tax credits: On path to cut child poverty by 40%
The government website ChildTaxCredit.gov is photographed on a computer screen Monday, Jan. 24,...
Money on the table: Child credit funds available via tax returns
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B cryptocurrency seizure, 2 arrests
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Teen arrested in murder probe that led to fatal SWAT raid in Minneapolis