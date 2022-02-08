Boebert seeks to ban federally-funded legal aid to illegal immigrants

(WMBF) - Immigrants who enter the United States illegally will no longer have access to federally funded legal aid under Republican Lauren Boebert’s new bill, she said Monday.

Colorado Republicans wrote, “no taxpayer-funded lawyer for illegal alien law” in support of other House Conservative and immigration reduction agencies.

Boebert said to Fox News any agency or city that receives federal funds should not spend on legal aid for people crossing the southern border illegally.

“The principle is really simple: No more American tax dollars to help illegal aliens cut the line and skirt our laws,” Boebert said.

Boebert’s bill aims to undermine the Biden administration’s new efforts to provide legal services to immigrants entering the immigration system in seven border towns.

“Democrats want to treat border arrests like the Oprah Winfrey show,” Boebert told Fox News. “You get free education, you get free plane tickets. You get free medical care. You get free, free, free. It really has to stop and my bill is the first step in this process.”

Outside of President Biden’s new legal aid program, Boebert’s law would target private entities that receive federal taxpayer dollars and fund immigration protection programs.

Backers of Boebert’s legislation include GOP Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Lance Gooden of Texas, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Tom McClintock of California, Bill Posey of Florida, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin and Mary Miller of Illinois.

