Bill would allocate $75M to create school voucher program for lower-income, military children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill filed in the state’s House of Representatives would provide thousands of lower-income and military families with money for their children to attend private schools in South Carolina.

Under H.4879, up to 5,000 students could receive up to $5,000 a year through a school voucher-like program by establishing the “Parental Choice in Education Scholarship Fund.”

To be eligible, students must be entering kindergarten or first grade, and their family must either have an income low enough to make them eligible for Medicaid or be active-duty military.

“These folks are stuck in zip codes, and giving them the opportunity to have choices, even if it’s just across the county line, would be a real big boon for parents to feel like they could put their children in a place where they could learn effectively,” Rep. Shannon Erickson, R – Beaufort, said.

Money could be used for fees, textbooks, and tuition at both private and public schools — for example, if a public school district charges tuition to a non-resident in an open enrollment program.

The bill would take $75 million out of state reserves to establish the scholarship fund for a three-year pilot program.

“It gives parents choice, and they’ll feel like they have a say in their children’s education,” House Ways and Means Committee Chair Murrell Smith, R - Sumter and the bill’s lead sponsor, said. “This bill does not take one single dollar from public education.”

Critics argued during a subcommittee meeting Tuesday that state money should not go toward private schools, especially when public schools are not fully funded.

“And I think we owe them that, especially now, as they combat COVID and all the challenges our public schools have faced, from teacher shortages to mental health issues to health issues, and we’ve just not done what we need to do before we move to something like this,” Rep. Wendy Brawley, D – Richland, said.

A few critics of the House bill raised concerns Tuesday about it not having broader anti-discrimination language as it relates to school admissions.

Lawmakers said they will look into this and potentially propose amendments at the bill’s next committee meeting.

This House bill is similar to another bill filed in the Senate, S.935, which would create Education Scholarship Accounts, also known as Education Savings Accounts, for non-public school tuition and costs. But as opposed to the House version, that Senate legislation would divert dollars from public schools and allow for more uses for the money, as it is written now.

