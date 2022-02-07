Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Work begins on tiny home neighborhood for veterans in Myrtle Beach

The two-acre community will sit along 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.
The two-acre community will sit along 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Construction has started on a new tiny home neighborhood for Grand Strand military veterans.

The two-acre community will sit along 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.

Officials say the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, which is based in Little River, will own and manage the facility.

RELATED STORY: Nonprofit works to build Little River tiny home community for veterans

Scott Dulebohn, the director of VWHRC, said the property and project were provided to the organization from an anonymous local donor.

According to the city of Myrtle Beach, 25 tiny houses have been approved, with construction on the first ten to begin in about three weeks.

For more information on VWHRC, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
Ciji Marissa Barnes
Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Myrtle Beach, woman arrested
A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
SLED: Suspect dies after chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County
Generic image of crash scene
Coroner: Longs woman killed in Georgetown County crash involving tractor-trailers

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Police new uniforms protect, prevent wear and tear
.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department urges community to learn CPR after record-breaking year
.
VIDEO: Horry County police conducting death investigation in Longs
90 year old lady competes in a swim meet and inspired other generations.
‘Just keep chasing your dream:’ Older swimmers inspire younger generation in North Myrtle Beach