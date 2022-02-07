WATCH: Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A dramatic rescue of a seagull was caught on camera in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

WMBF News viewer Jennifer Greer sent footage of the bird being trapped on a cable in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and 10th Avenue North.

The video then shows a Santee Cooper lineman raised up on a bucket truck aiming to get the seagull down.

After bringing it in closer, the lineman is able to untangle the seagull as it quickly flew away.

