Veterinary assistant accused of stealing drugs from Horry County animal hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been charged after authorities say she stole drugs from an animal hospital in Horry County.

An arrest warrant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control states the incident happened last November at the VCA Palmetto Animal Hospital on Highway 501.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old McKenna Lineback, allegedly stole hydromorphone from the facility while working as a veterinary assistant.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, hydromorphone is a pain reliever that is more potent than morphine.

Authorities say Lineback was identified as the suspect based on witness statements, video evidence, and a controlled substance audit.

Jail records show Lineback was arrested by DHEC on Feb. 4 and charged with theft of a controlled substance.

Lineback was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $2,500 bond the day after her arrest.

