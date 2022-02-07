Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Veterinary assistant accused of stealing drugs from Horry County animal hospital

McKenna Lineback
McKenna Lineback(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been charged after authorities say she stole drugs from an animal hospital in Horry County.

An arrest warrant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control states the incident happened last November at the VCA Palmetto Animal Hospital on Highway 501.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old McKenna Lineback, allegedly stole hydromorphone from the facility while working as a veterinary assistant.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, hydromorphone is a pain reliever that is more potent than morphine.

Authorities say Lineback was identified as the suspect based on witness statements, video evidence, and a controlled substance audit.

Jail records show Lineback was arrested by DHEC on Feb. 4 and charged with theft of a controlled substance.

Lineback was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $2,500 bond the day after her arrest.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
Ciji Marissa Barnes
Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Myrtle Beach, woman arrested
A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
SLED: Suspect dies after chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County
Generic image of crash scene
Coroner: Longs woman killed in Georgetown County crash involving tractor-trailers

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department urges community to learn CPR after record-breaking year
.
VIDEO: Horry County police conducting death investigation in Longs
Devonte Montel Stuckey
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting at Hartsville nightclub
The hundreds of students who staged the walkout on Friday about 20 minutes before the closing...
Irmo High School to “retool” school operations after students stage walkout over safety concerns