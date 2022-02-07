Senator Tim Scott accepting applications for summer 2022 internships

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Senator Tim Scott announced his office is now accepting applications for summer internships.

Sen. Scott’s office said the internship program offers undergraduate and graduate students the chance to work with public service professionals and gain practical experience in constituent services, government policy, and more.

The internships in Washington, D.C., North Charleston, Columbia and Greenville are for students of all majors to apply but particularly those studying governmental affairs, public policy or communication.

We’re told in the state offices, interns will take an active role in the community, working on state-based projects while also answering phones, completing research, and being an integral part of day-to-day office operations. Interns in these offices are able to assist with issues that affect South Carolina citizens each day.

Internship hours are flexible to accommodate students’ class schedules but generally run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Students may also gain course credit for completing the internship program.

Students interested in applying can apply here.

For more information, contact the internship coordinator at interships@scott.senate.gov or call 202-224-6121.

