Removed slavery backer Calhoun’s statue still without a home

The statue was removed from Marion Square June 2020 after the community expressed concerns...
The statue was removed from Marion Square June 2020 after the community expressed concerns about what the monument stood for.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - A statue of segregationist and former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun that was pulled from its high perch over Charleston almost two years ago still hasn’t found a new home.

Charleston leaders and officials at South Carolina’s State Museum announced Monday they have started talking about a deal to bring the statue to the Columbia Museum. But the final agreement is far from certain.

Meanwhile, descendants of Calhoun have filed a lawsuit saying the statue was illegally removed and should be put back up.

The suit was filed after Charleston considered sending the Calhoun statue to a Los Angeles art exhibit that is collecting other Confederate and segregationist monuments removed by governments.

