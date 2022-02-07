Removed slavery backer Calhoun’s statue still without a home

(AP) - A statue of segregationist and former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun that was pulled from its high perch over Charleston almost two years ago still hasn’t found a new home.

Charleston leaders and officials at South Carolina’s State Museum announced Monday they have started talking about a deal to bring the statue to the Columbia Museum. But the final agreement is far from certain.

Meanwhile, descendants of Calhoun have filed a lawsuit saying the statue was illegally removed and should be put back up.

The suit was filed after Charleston considered sending the Calhoun statue to a Los Angeles art exhibit that is collecting other Confederate and segregationist monuments removed by governments.

