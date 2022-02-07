Submit a Tip
Police arrest two in connection to deadly shooting in Dillon

(Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested two people in connection to a homicide investigation in Dillon over the weekend.

Officers found the victim on Sunday afternoon on Beaufort Street, where they responded to a shooting call.

The victim was taken to the hospital but later died. The Dillon County coroner said he will release the name of the victim soon.

Tyquez Stanley, 20, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and Kaheim Peppers, 18, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Dillon police revealed that Stanely was currently out on bond for armed robbery and possession of a weapon when the shooting occurred.

