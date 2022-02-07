Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Meet the couple who won a $316M Powerball jackpot

By WBAY news staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin couple has claimed a $316.3 million Powerball jackpot.

Tammy and Cliff Webster purchased the winning ticket at a Citgo in Green Bay, WBAY reports.

The Websters opted to take the cash payment of $225.1 million rather than annual payments. After federal taxes of $54 million and state taxes of $17.2 million, they’ll take home $153.9 million.

“We are sincerely grateful for this incredible event,” Tammy said. “We always believed that we had a chance to win if we played, and this is a dream come true.”

The drawing was held Jan. 5, and the ticket had the winning numbers of 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46 with the Powerball number of 17.

The Websters are members of the Oneida Nation, which is a federally recognized tribe located west of Green Bay.

“This is a wonderful blessing, and we are incredibly thankful and most appreciative of this opportunity,” Cliff said.

A couple from Oneida, Wisconsin have claimed one-half of a massive Powerball jackpot.
A couple from Oneida, Wisconsin have claimed one-half of a massive Powerball jackpot.(Wisconsin Lottery)

The convenience store received $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The Websters shared the total $632.6 million jackpot with winners in California. It was the seventh-largest in Powerball history.

Wisconsin has 19 Powerball jackpot wins since 1992, which is the fourth-most among states.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
Ciji Marissa Barnes
Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Myrtle Beach, woman arrested
A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
SLED: Suspect dies after chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County
Generic image of crash scene
Coroner: Longs woman killed in Georgetown County crash involving tractor-trailers

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department urges community to learn CPR after record-breaking year
.
VIDEO: Horry County police conducting death investigation in Longs
Defending giant slalom gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin shocking failed to finish her first run...
OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS: Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of women’s giant slalom
A man speaks with a police officer in a patrol vehicle outside the Spelman campus Tuesday...
Leaders at Black colleges alert, undeterred by bomb threats