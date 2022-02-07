Man charged with murder after deadly shooting at Hartsville nightclub

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have made an arrest in connection to a deadly weekend shooting at a Hartsville nightclub.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday Devonte Montel Stuckey is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

The charges stem from a shooting Saturday morning at a club on South 5th Street in Hartsville.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Arthur Carroway, 49, of Hartsville.

According to arrest warrants, Stuckey was identified as the suspect based on video surveillance and witness statements.

Stuckey is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

