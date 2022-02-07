Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man charged with murder after deadly shooting at Hartsville nightclub

Devonte Montel Stuckey
Devonte Montel Stuckey(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have made an arrest in connection to a deadly weekend shooting at a Hartsville nightclub.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday Devonte Montel Stuckey is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

The charges stem from a shooting Saturday morning at a club on South 5th Street in Hartsville.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Arthur Carroway, 49, of Hartsville.

According to arrest warrants, Stuckey was identified as the suspect based on video surveillance and witness statements.

Stuckey is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
Ciji Marissa Barnes
Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Myrtle Beach, woman arrested
A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
SLED: Suspect dies after chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County
Generic image of crash scene
Coroner: Longs woman killed in Georgetown County crash involving tractor-trailers

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department urges community to learn CPR after record-breaking year
.
VIDEO: Horry County police conducting death investigation in Longs
The hundreds of students who staged the walkout on Friday about 20 minutes before the closing...
Irmo High School to “retool” school operations after students stage walkout over safety concerns
Left to right: Derrick Sipe, Tyler Patterson, Justin Strange
Deputies arrest three in connection to arson case in Marlboro County