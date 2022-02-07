‘Just keep chasing your dream:’ Older swimmers inspire younger generation in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of swimmers competed at the North Myrtle Beach’s Master Swim Meet over the weekend.

Among the field were a couple of standouts, but not because they broke records. It was their age, and how they inspired determination in fellow participants, fans and staff.

91-year-old Barbara Eisele says she’s still strong enough to hit the water for a splash as long as she lives.

“My dream is just to keep going,” she said. “After my husband died. I found that it was the thing that kept me going. Kept me on a schedule and get me up with joy. Swimmers are wonderful people.”

She is the only one competing in her age group to try and set state records and break her own personal records.

Eisele started swimming when she was 67 when a friend persuaded her to start and has stuck with it. She jokes the key to success is outliving your competition.

“I just love to be there. Is good to exercise. It’s full-body exercise. Like is said you can do it till you are 100 or more,” said Eisele.

Eisele’s daughter has always been by her side cheering her mother on while she competes.

“How much I appreciate her. Without her I wouldn’t be able to come to the meets,” Eisele said.

But she’s not the only older competitor in the field.

This weekend also marked the first year the event held a relay for swimmers 75 years and older.

“Today we need to set another state record,” said Bob Lyst, a member of that relay. “Yesterday we set a state record so that’s our goal for today.”

For some swimmers, a competitive spirit keeps them going along with a passion for the pool.

”It’s just something I enjoy. I’ve always enjoyed it. I swam in high school and in college so I want to swim as much as I can, as long as I can,” he said.

