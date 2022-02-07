Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes

The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – With the 2022 tax season here, the Internal Revenue Service wants to remind taxpayers of some things they should consider before they need to file, and to suggest some free resources to help them get organized.

Don’t file before you’re ready

While it’s important not to file your taxes too late, the IRS says it’s just as important not to file too early as it could complicate the filing process and lead to delays.

The agency says people who file before they’ve received all of their tax documents can risk making a mistake that may lead to processing delays.

Organize your tax documents

Tax records should be organized ahead of filing to make a complete and accurate tax return easier and to help find overlooked deductions or credits.

You should make sure you have all of your supporting income statements before filing, including but not limited to:

  • W-2 forms from your employer
  • 1099 forms from banks, issuing agencies and other payers
  • 1099-K, 1099-Misc, W-2 or other income statement if you worked in the gig economy
  • 1099-INT form if you received interest payments
  • Documents and records reporting virtual or crypto currency transactions

You must file taxes to claim important tax credits

The IRS says individuals who are not required to file a tax return should file one this tax season to claim potentially thousands of dollars in tax credits. By filing, individuals could claim:

File electronically and choose direct deposit

The IRS suggests to file electronically, if possible, and choose to get your return via direct deposit to get your return back faster. Taxpayers can file electronically through a tax professional, IRS Free File or commercial tax prep software.

If you don’t have a bank account, you can visit the FDIC website or use the National Credit Union Administration’s Credit Union Locator Tool to find an institution that allows them to open an account online.

For more info and tips before filing your taxes, you can visit the IRS’ website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
SCHP: Driver killed after truck collides with tree in Horry County
Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
Ciji Marissa Barnes
Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Myrtle Beach, woman arrested
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Aynor on Saturday.
1 injured, airlifted after wreck in Aynor

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department urges community to learn CPR after record-breaking year
.
VIDEO: Horry County police conducting death investigation in Longs
Trees planted to help reduce severe flooding in Brittons Neck
Trees planted to help reduce severe flooding in Brittons Neck
Police are seraching for a vehilce of interest after a deadly shooting in Dillon on Sunday.
1 killed in Dillon shooting, police searching for vehicle of interest