Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Grand Strand Today Winter Olympic Games in Beech Mountain, North Carolina

By Halley Murrow
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With the Winter Olympic Games underway on WMBF News, we decided to host our own Grand Strand Today Olympics.

WMBF News Today Anchor, Derrion Henderson challenges Grand Strand Today Host, Halley Murrow. Watch as they get the ultimate mountain makeover at Beech Meadows in Beech Mountain, North Carolina. From there, they’ll hit the mountain competing in everything from sledding to snowboarding, skiing, and even tubing.

Come along with us to see who takes home the Gold at Beech Mountain!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
Ciji Marissa Barnes
Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Myrtle Beach, woman arrested
A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
SLED: Suspect dies after chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County
McKenna Lineback
Veterinary assistant accused of stealing drugs from Horry County animal hospital

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today Winter Games- Part 7
.
Grand Strand Today Winter Games- Part 6
.
Grand Strand Today Winter Games- Part 5
.
Grand Strand Today Winter Games- Part 4