Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Gas prices spike to highest levels since 2014

According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than...
According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than a month ago and 97.5 cents more than a year ago.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The average cost of gas has surged to $3.42 across the United States, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices haven’t been this high since 2014.

AAA says winter weather and geopolitical tensions are contributing to higher oil prices. There are also concerns Russia will withhold crude oil from the global market as a reaction to potential western sanctions.

“This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump.”

According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than a month ago and 97.5 cents more than a year ago.

Fuel is the most expensive in California, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Arizona, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
Ciji Marissa Barnes
Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Myrtle Beach, woman arrested
A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
SLED: Suspect dies after chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County
Generic image of crash scene
Coroner: Longs woman killed in Georgetown County crash involving tractor-trailers

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting at Hartsville nightclub
.
VIDEO: Deputies arrest three in connection to arson case in Marlboro County
.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department urges community to learn CPR after record-breaking year
.
VIDEO: Horry County police conducting death investigation in Longs
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes