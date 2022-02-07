FIRST ALERT: Kicking off the week with cloudy skies and scattered showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re kicking off the week on a soggy note with cloud cover and scattered showers.

TODAY

Our next system is here. Many of you are waking up to scattered showers already and those rain chances only continue today with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s to start the day and won’t climb much.

Rain chances are widespread, especially through the middle of the day. (WMBF)

Afternoon temperatures will reach the low-mid 40s inland with the mid-upper 40s on the beaches. The steadiest rain will arrive through the morning before turning scattered this afternoon with a few more breaks in the coverage. If you have plans today, be sure to grab the rain gear as the rain chances will linger around.

Highs struggle due to cloud cover and rain chances today. (WMBF)

A few isolated showers will still be possible through the evening commute but most locations will remain dry as we head into the overnight hours.

TOMORROW

After a cool start, temperatures will struggle to climb into the low-mid 50s on Tuesday as as clouds remain in the area. Look for mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday with highs remaining on the cool side.

Highs will struggle with mostly cloudy skies in the area for Tuesday. Sunshine will return by Wednesday. (WMBF)

Eventually, an area of high pressure brings sunshine back into the forecast for the rest of the week.

REST OF WEEK

That area of high pressure stays strong across the region, providing increasing temperatures and a rain-free forecast through the work week. Highs will climb into the 60s inland on Wednesday with the widespread 60s by Thursday and into the weekend. Our next rain chance won’t arrive until Super Bowl Sunday for now with a few scattered showers.

Sunshine returns, leading to warmer weather for the rest of the week. (WMBF)

