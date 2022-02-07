Submit a Tip
Deputies arrest three in connection to arson case in Marlboro County

Left to right: Derrick Sipe, Tyler Patterson, Justin Strange
Left to right: Derrick Sipe, Tyler Patterson, Justin Strange(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people are in custody in connection to an arson case in Marlboro County over the weekend.

Sheriff’s deputies were called just before 10 p.m. Saturday to a building on Holmes Road in the Wallace community.

Several fire agencies also responded to the fire and were able to contain it, but the building was destroyed by the fire.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to determine that the fire had been intentionally set and identified the suspects in the case.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Derrick Sipe, 25-year-old Tyler Patterson and 36-year-old William Strange. All three are charged with second-degree arson.

They are being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

