Conway police locate missing 17-year-old’s SUV but teen still not found

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are searching for a missing 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

The Conway Police Department started asking for the community’s help in finding Kyle Baxley on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

He was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 29 at his home in Conway.

Police said he may have been wearing a black jogging-type suit and he was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer with South Carolina license plate number KUY 523.

On Monday, the police department revealed that the Trailblazer had been located, but Baxley was still missing.

Police haven’t said where the SUV was found.

They are continuing to ask the public for help in locating Baxley.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.