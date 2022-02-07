Conway City Council unanimously votes against 182-acre rezoning request along Highway 378

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vote by the Conway City Council was met with applause Monday night.

The city council unanimously voted against a request to rezone 182 acres of land along Highway 378.

The property owner, PDN Enterprises, wanted the area to be rezoned from residential to light industrial. According to documents, the intent of a light industrial district is to provide areas with light industrial uses, such as manufacturing, packing, distribution and retailing while making sure nearby properties wouldn’t be impacted.

Several people approached the podium during the public hearing session and spoke out against the rezoning, including Horry County Councilman Orton Bellamy.

Many said they were concerned what PDN Enterprises had planned for the property. The company never revealed what it wanted to build on the 182 acres of land.

Documents only stated that the property owner PDN Enterprises had “another opportunity present” and had filed to rezone the area.

PDN Enterprises is the same company that attempted to rezone an area along Highways 905 and 22 back in February 2021 in order to bring a proposed amphitheater. Horry County Council voted against that rezoning.

Some in the community were concerned that would be the case along Highway 378.

Neighbor Mary Owens said she’s grateful that the council listened to their concerns and voted against the rezoning.

“I’m excited. I’m very thankful that the Conway City Council listened to the residents… Most of us live out there because we were appealed to quietness and the rural aspect of living in that area,” said Owns.

Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy did recuse herself from the discussion and vote because she said she has property in the area that would have been impacted by the rezoning.

