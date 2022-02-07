Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Affidavit: S.C. man accused of scamming another man out of $1 million

Clyde Murchison
Clyde Murchison(Source: Anderson Police Department Detention Center)
By ANISA SNIPES
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/WMBF) - An Upstate man is being accused of scamming another man out of a million dollars, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit said 71-year-old Clyde Anthony Murchison III and the victim, a retired military pilot and a retired commercial pilot, were both members of a local shag dance club in Greenville called the Brass Monkey.

The victim said he and Murchison would spend a lot of time talking while at the club. We’re told Murchison told the victim he was a retired Navy pilot who had also worked for the CIA.

One night at the club, Murchison told the victim he knew of a way to make a large amount of money if the victim was interested in investing, according to the affidavit. The plan was to order Morgan Silver Dollars from the Federal Reserve Bank. The victim agreed.

The victim said he withdrew $1,075,000 of his own money and met at a Cracker Barrel in Powdersville to give Murchison the money.

The silver never showed up in the victim’s account and they became suspicious and called the Greenville Police Department.

The police department contacted the United States Secret Service (USSS) Greenville office to assist in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 FOX Carolina/WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
Ciji Marissa Barnes
Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Myrtle Beach, woman arrested
A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
SLED: Suspect dies after chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County
Generic image of crash scene
Coroner: Longs woman killed in Georgetown County crash involving tractor-trailers

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting at Hartsville nightclub
.
VIDEO: Deputies arrest three in connection to arson case in Marlboro County
.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department urges community to learn CPR after record-breaking year
.
VIDEO: Horry County police conducting death investigation in Longs
Kyle Baxley
Conway police locate missing 17-year-old’s SUV but teen still not found