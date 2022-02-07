1 killed in Dillon shooting, police searching for vehicle of interest

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Dillon Police Department said the incident happened Sunday on Beaufort Street. One person was killed in the shooting.

Police also shared an image of the vehicle of interest on social media.

The City of Dillon Police Department needs the public's assistance in finding this vehicle. It may have been involved in... Posted by Dillon Police Department on Sunday, February 6, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dillon Police Department at 843-774-0051 or call 911.

