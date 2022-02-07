1 killed in Dillon shooting, police searching for vehicle of interest
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle that may have been involved in a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.
The Dillon Police Department said the incident happened Sunday on Beaufort Street. One person was killed in the shooting.
Police also shared an image of the vehicle of interest on social media.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dillon Police Department at 843-774-0051 or call 911.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.