Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Myrtle Beach, woman arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person hurt in Myrtle Beach early Sunday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to reports of a shooting at around 2:20 a.m. in the area of 3rd Avenue South and South Kings Highway.

An investigation found that two vehicles were involved and met in that area after an altercation at a hotel.

The person injured was taken to the hospital. No details were provided on their condition, and no other injuries were reported.

A suspect, 28-year-old Ciji Marissa Barnes, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was found and arrested after the incident. She’s charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Online records show Barnes is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail as of around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

