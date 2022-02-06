Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie

Caption
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard confirmed that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped on a piece of ice that broke away on Lake Erie near Catawba Island.

Coast Guard crews rescued 11 of those people, WOIO reported. The seven other people were saved by a good Samaritan, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said, and Ottawa County EMS is evaluating the group at Catawba State Park.

According to the Coast Guard, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling.

Officials said the rescue operation began around 1 p.m. and concluded around 3:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
SCHP: Driver killed after truck collides with tree in Horry County
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Aynor on Saturday.
1 injured, airlifted after wreck in Aynor
Luke Combs
Horry County man reported missing found safe
An Atlantic octopus was spotted on video in North Myrtle Beach earlier this week.
WATCH: Video captures rare octopus sighting in North Myrtle Beach, SCDNR says

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department urges community to learn CPR after record-breaking year
.
VIDEO: Horry County police conducting death investigation in Longs
Trees planted to help reduce severe flooding in Brittons Neck
Trees planted to help reduce severe flooding in Brittons Neck
A lineman rescued a seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
WATCH: Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach
WATCH: Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach