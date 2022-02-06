Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car

Dramatic video shows an officer saving a student after a speeding car goes through a crosswalk. (SOURCE: CECIL COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, BUS PATROL)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH EAST, Md. (Gray News) – An officer in Maryland is being praised for putting her life on the line to save a student from being run-over by a car in a newly-released video.

The dramatic scene took place in North East, Maryland, on Friday, when Police Cpl. Annette Goodyear was directing traffic at a school crosswalk.

In the video, Goodyear stands in the middle of the street, waiting for a middle school student to cross. A car is seen speeding towards the two, and Goodyear quickly pushes the student out of harm’s way before being clipped by the car.

Goodyear was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was released later in the day.

The driver was fined for failing to yield at a crosswalk, negligent driving and driving with an expired registration.

The city is now working on commendations for Goodyear’s quick-thinking and brave actions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
SCHP: Driver killed after truck collides with tree in Horry County
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Aynor on Saturday.
1 injured, airlifted after wreck in Aynor
Luke Combs
Horry County man reported missing found safe
An Atlantic octopus was spotted on video in North Myrtle Beach earlier this week.
WATCH: Video captures rare octopus sighting in North Myrtle Beach, SCDNR says

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department urges community to learn CPR after record-breaking year
.
VIDEO: Horry County police conducting death investigation in Longs
Trees planted to help reduce severe flooding in Brittons Neck
Trees planted to help reduce severe flooding in Brittons Neck
.
Black History Spotlight: Atlantic Beach
.
This Is Carolina: Grand Strand woman uses physical transformation story to inspire others