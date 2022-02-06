FIRST ALERT: Soggy Monday ahead, warmer weather returns this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our next storm system ushers in a round of downpours to start the workweek.

MONDAY

Good news? No winter weather threat. Bad news? Expect rain on and off through most of Monday.

Downpours begin to arrive just ahead of sunset. The steadiest of the rain will continue through the early afternoon before we begin to see some breaks. Overcast skies will linger but most areas turn dry by the evening commute Monday.

With the clouds in place, temperatures will struggle to climb Monday. Afternoon highs only climb to around 50°.

Most spots see less than .5" of rain Monday (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

The remainder of the week is looking mainly sunny and rain-free. Temperature sare again on the cool-side Tuesday as we top out around 53°. From there we turn warmer each afternoon, climbing into the lower 60s by the end of the workweek.

Temperatures climb into the 60s later this week (WMBF)

