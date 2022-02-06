Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Soggy Monday ahead, warmer weather returns this week

Expect widespread showers throughout Monday
Expect widespread showers throughout Monday(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our next storm system ushers in a round of downpours to start the workweek.

MONDAY

Good news? No winter weather threat. Bad news? Expect rain on and off through most of Monday.

Downpours begin to arrive just ahead of sunset. The steadiest of the rain will continue through the early afternoon before we begin to see some breaks. Overcast skies will linger but most areas turn dry by the evening commute Monday.

With the clouds in place, temperatures will struggle to climb Monday. Afternoon highs only climb to around 50°.

Most spots see less than .5" of rain Monday
Most spots see less than .5" of rain Monday(WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

The remainder of the week is looking mainly sunny and rain-free. Temperature sare again on the cool-side Tuesday as we top out around 53°. From there we turn warmer each afternoon, climbing into the lower 60s by the end of the workweek.

Temperatures climb into the 60s later this week
Temperatures climb into the 60s later this week(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
SCHP: Driver killed after truck collides with tree in Horry County
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Aynor on Saturday.
1 injured, airlifted after wreck in Aynor
Luke Combs
Horry County man reported missing found safe
An Atlantic octopus was spotted on video in North Myrtle Beach earlier this week.
WATCH: Video captures rare octopus sighting in North Myrtle Beach, SCDNR says

Latest News

Sunday AM forecast
Rain overspreads the area early Monday.
FIRST ALERT: Cool Sunday ahead of a soggy Monday
Saturday AM forecast
Saturday AM forecast
Saturday PM forecast
Saturday PM forecast