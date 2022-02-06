Coroner: Longs woman killed in Georgetown County crash involving tractor-trailers

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash involving a pair of tractor-trailers and an SUV in Georgetown County on Friday.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened shortly before noon in the area of Highway 701 and Eaddy Street.

Lee said one of the tractor-trailers collided with the rear of the SUV while it was stopped in traffic behind the other tractor-trailer.

The driver of the SUV died as a result of the crash. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway later identified them as Faye Sundby, of Longs.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

