Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed after an assault in her home in Horry County last week, according to an official.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 55-year-old Pamela Vereen died after the Feb. 4 incident in the area of Bombing Range Road in Longs.

A death investigation was underway after the Horry County Police Department said it received a call about a body being found at home on Rose Circle.

Vereen’s death has been ruled a homicide. The Horry County Police Department is investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

