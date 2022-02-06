Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed after an assault in her home in Horry County last week, according to an official.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 55-year-old Pamela Vereen died after the Feb. 4 incident in the area of Bombing Range Road in Longs.
A death investigation was underway after the Horry County Police Department said it received a call about a body being found at home on Rose Circle.
Vereen’s death has been ruled a homicide. The Horry County Police Department is investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
