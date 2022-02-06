Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home

Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed after an assault in her home in Horry County last week, according to an official.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 55-year-old Pamela Vereen died after the Feb. 4 incident in the area of Bombing Range Road in Longs.

A death investigation was underway after the Horry County Police Department said it received a call about a body being found at home on Rose Circle.

Vereen’s death has been ruled a homicide. The Horry County Police Department is investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
SCHP: Driver killed after truck collides with tree in Horry County
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Aynor on Saturday.
1 injured, airlifted after wreck in Aynor
Luke Combs
Horry County man reported missing found safe
An Atlantic octopus was spotted on video in North Myrtle Beach earlier this week.
WATCH: Video captures rare octopus sighting in North Myrtle Beach, SCDNR says

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach Police new uniforms protect, prevent wear and tear
.
Myrtle Beach Fire Department urges community to learn CPR after record-breaking year
.
VIDEO: Horry County police conducting death investigation in Longs
Trees planted to help reduce severe flooding in Brittons Neck
Trees planted to help reduce severe flooding in Brittons Neck
.
Black History Spotlight: Atlantic Beach