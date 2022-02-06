Community plants trees to help reduce severe flooding in Brittons Neck

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The community of Brittons Neck has seen serious flooding issues over the last several years, between rain events in 2015 and hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Ricky Taylor, who lives in Brittons Neck, recalled scooping out water from his home as well as his father’s home when severe flooding appeared.

“I had to break down and cry because it was totaled,” said Taylor “It was exhausting to see my father. He was old and sick, so we had to find a place to stay. I had to find a place to stay.”

Schools and businesses have since closed due to the flooding, and residents have been forced to evacuate away from their homes. Throughout the years, flood damage remains in some homes in the area, growing stubborn mold through the walls and vents.

However, the community is getting down and dirty by planting trees to reduce flooding risk within the community.

The South Carolina Wildlife Federation partnered with residents on Saturday to reduce the severe flooding risk by planting 1,000 trees native to the area. Those include the Eastern Redbud and the Flowering Dogwood.

SC Wildlife says these trees will help by soaking up water and providing drainage.

“It’s a way to build the community up,” Taylor said. “Like I said there’s been a lot of logging around here now, cutting a lot of trees. We going to be needing trees to place the ones that were cut down.”

About a dozen people grabbed their shovels to planted trees near a road that still had flood damage.

Marvin Wooderry said he wants to see his childhood community recover from the flooding.

”Open the rivers up, Just make the water flow so it won’t affect us on the land,” he said. “It will help a lot, and we don’t have to move, I don’t have to move. I can stay right there where I am at for the rest of my life.”

The community will be planting the rest of the trees for the next three weekends.

Future plans include a new facility to help educate area residents as well as people from across the Southeast in sustainable agriculture, community resilience and outdoor recreation.

