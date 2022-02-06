Chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County early Sunday, according to officials.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the chase was initiated by an officer with the Hemingway Police Department in Williamsburg County that led into Georgetown County, ending in a crash.

The shooting involved the Hemingway officer and happened in the area of Choppeee Road and Schoolhouse Road in the Pleasant Hill community.

Georgetown County deputies arrived after the incident and secured the scene until agents from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division arrived.

No other details were immediately available.

SLED is now investigating.

