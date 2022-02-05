Submit a Tip
WATCH: Video captures rare octopus sighting in North Myrtle Beach, SCDNR says

(Source: Heather Leon via SCDNR)
By Michael Owens
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new video released by state officials captured a pretty rare sight in the Grand Strand!

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resouces said Heather Leon and her mother were walking along the water’s edge in North Myrtle Beach last week when they noticed something in the water.

As it turns out, the agency said what they saw was a common Atlantic octopus resting on the shallow water, warming itself in the sun.

The mollusk then swam away shortly after it was captured on video.

SCDNR says while the Atlantic octopus is native to local waters, they’re rarely seen inshore. In a social media post, the agency said Leon called the sighting a “once in a lifetime experience.”

