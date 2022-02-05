Submit a Tip
Tidelands Health, LEGO team up for 'Prescription for Play'

Pediatric patients will receive a specially packaged DUPLO toy during their regular wellness...
Pediatric patients will receive a specially packaged DUPLO toy during their regular wellness visits thanks to a new partnership between Tidelands Health and The LEGO Group.(Tidelands Health)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - A new partnership will add an extra prescription to help in skills development for pediatric patients at Tidelands Health.

The Perscription for Play program is a partnership with Tidelands Health and the LEGO Group to give patients between the ages of 18 and 3 years old a specially packaged DUPLO toy and a “prescription” for 15 minutes of play.

Health officials say the goal of the program is to help the development of key skills, promote interaction and strengthen the bond between children and their parent or caregiver.

“This is by far the most fun ‘prescription’ I give to my patients,” Dr. Lucretia Carter, pediatric medical director at Tidelands Health, said. “Our team wants to see our patients grow into all-around healthy adults. Establishing a solid foundation early is crucial. While fun, the ‘prescription’ to play also serves as a tool to help these young children develop dexterity, coordination and other important skills as they grow. This type of play has many proven developmental benefits.”

Tidelands Health says the attention to developing these basic skills is especially important with the COVID-19 pandemic creating added stress, isolation and disruptions in school access and learning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

