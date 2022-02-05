SCHP: Driver killed after truck collides with tree in Horry County

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash early Saturday in Horry County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened on Secondary 109 at around 12:40 a.m.

Lee said a 2002 Ford pickup truck ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was killed as a result of the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

