SCHP: Driver killed after truck collides with tree in Horry County

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash early Saturday in Horry County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened on Secondary 109 at around 12:40 a.m.

Lee said a 2002 Ford pickup truck ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was killed as a result of the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

