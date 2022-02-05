Submit a Tip
SC Senate medical marijuana debate stretches to third week

South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, begins a debate on legalizing medical marijuana in...
South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, begins a debate on legalizing medical marijuana in the state on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Davis has been fighting for a floor debate on his proposal for seven years. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The debate over whether to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina is extending into a third week in the state Senate starting Tuesday.

A Republican leader is telling his colleagues to plan for late nights next week to bring the issue to a vote.

The bill has been the only major item debated by the Senate since Jan. 26 — over five legislative days.

Sen. Tom Davis has detailed what he called the conservative nature of his nearly 60-page proposal, including banning the smoking of the drug.

Opponents have pointed out their opposition stems from concerns that medical marijuana would open the door to legalizing recreational use of the drug.

