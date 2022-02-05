Republican lawmakers, governor back push to lower SC’s top state income tax rate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina currently has the highest state income tax rate in the southeast, but Republican leaders in the state’s House of Representatives and Gov. Henry McMaster are pushing to lower the state’s top income tax rate.

H.4880 would gradually lower South Carolina’s highest income tax rate from 7% to 6% over the next five years, by two-tenths of a percent each year. South Carolina taxes people at different rates through multiple tax brackets based on filers’ taxable incomes, instead of using a flat-tax rate, which some other states have.

The state’s highest tax rate of 7% is higher than Georgia’s highest rate of 5.75% and North Carolina’s flat rate of 5.25%.

But in comparing effective tax rates — how much people actually pay, after accounting for factors like federal and state deductions — the state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office reports South Carolinians, on average, pay about 3.1%, less than Georgia’s 3.7% and North Carolina’s 4.1%.

“In reality, we have a perception problem more than we have a high-tax problem?” House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R – York and the bill’s lead sponsor, said during a Thursday meeting of a House Ways and Means subcommittee. Other sponsors include Speaker of the House Jay Lucas, R – Darlington, and Rep. Murrell Smith, R – Sumter, who chairs the House budget-writing Ways and Means Committee.

“A lot of people describe it as an optics problem. I mean, I see those reports on the websites where they say, ‘Don’t move to South Carolina because it’s 7%.’ That’s not telling you the whole story,” Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office Executive Director Frank Rainwater responded.

Rainwater said one reason behind South Carolina’s lower effective tax rate is because the state allows for more deductions than others. On average, Palmetto State filers are taxed on 53% of their incomes.

Because of those factors and others, such as martial status or what types of income people have, Rainwater said there is no one average taxpayer in South Carolina.

“There’s really no way to say, how would this affect the average person?” he told lawmakers.

That is, if it would affect them at all. Rainwater’s office reported 44% of people who file taxes in South Carolina don’t pay a cent of income tax.

“Big picture, that’s the algebra problem we have, and as you affect either the definition of income or the tax rate, you’re affecting different taxpayers differently,” he said.

But the cut would affect how much money the state takes in.

A fiscal impact report from the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office estimated that when inflation and population growth are factored in, the state would lose $800,927,000 a year in tax revenue once the full 1% cut is in effect by tax year 2026.

State economic advisors project South Carolina will have more than $3 billion to spend in the next year, between stimulus money from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act and from last year’s budget surplus, including some money they believe the state will have every year in recurring funds instead of in a one-time allotment. A federal judge has also ruled states can use American Rescue Plan Act funding for tax cuts.

All members of the South Carolina House of Representatives, along with McMaster, who has backed this tax cut in previous legislative sessions, are up for re-election this year.

Subcommittee members did not vote on advancing the bill or propose amendments to it during their meeting Thursday, saying they hoped to resume their discussion as soon as next week.

During that meeting, they did unanimously vote to give a favorable report to an amended version of H.3247, which, with the amendment, would exempt all military retirement benefits from state income tax, starting with tax year 2022.

The bill’s previous form had capped the exemptions that veterans younger than 65 would receive and would have phased in the exemptions over a five-year period.

Those immediate tax exemptions without a cap are also included in H.4880, the income tax cut bill.

“We want to be one of the states that rewards our veterans in not having to pay the income tax, but I know when our veterans went to war to protect us, they didn’t phase it in. They went to protect us,” Simrill said.

In South Carolina, veterans currently receive a partial tax exemption on their military benefits, which they receive if they have served at least 20 years. But 35 other states, including North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida have passed full exemptions, while Georgia, another partial-exemption state, is currently considering moving to a full exemption as well.

