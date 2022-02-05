Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly displayed a gun during a shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened Saturday at the Walmart on Seaboard Street. The suspect showed the firearm when stopped by loss prevention, according to officials.

Do you know this person? Officers were called to Walmart on Seaboard Street earlier today after this person displayed a... Posted by Myrtle Beach Police Department on Saturday, February 5, 2022

The suspect then fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

