Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly displayed a gun during a shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened Saturday at the Walmart on Seaboard Street. The suspect showed the firearm when stopped by loss prevention, according to officials.
The suspect then fled the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382.
