Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach

A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, according to police.(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly displayed a gun during a shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened Saturday at the Walmart on Seaboard Street. The suspect showed the firearm when stopped by loss prevention, according to officials.

Do you know this person? Officers were called to Walmart on Seaboard Street earlier today after this person displayed a...

Posted by Myrtle Beach Police Department on Saturday, February 5, 2022

The suspect then fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Horry County police conducting death investigation in Longs
Johnnie Register
Man convicted of killing Conway student in 1991 waives right to parole consideration
An Atlantic octopus was spotted on video in North Myrtle Beach earlier this week.
WATCH: Video captures rare octopus sighting in North Myrtle Beach, SCDNR says
A bicycle and a vehicle collided early Friday morning in Loris.
Bicyclist dies from injuries after crash with car in Loris
Luke Combs
Horry County man reported missing found safe

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Horry County police conducting death investigation in Longs
Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting at Hartsville nightclub
Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Horry County police conducting death investigation in Longs
Johnnie Register
Man convicted of killing Conway student in 1991 waives right to parole consideration