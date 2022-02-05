Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A single-engine plane has crashed in Lexington County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver was attempting to depart from a field near Gilbert, SC when it crashed around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Two people were on board, according to the FAA.

The FAA and National Transportation Board say they will continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.

