Plane crashes with two people on board in Lexington County, FAA says

This story will be updated.
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A single-engine plane has crashed in Lexington County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA says the pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver was attempting to depart from a field near Gilbert, SC when it crashed around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

Two people were on board, according to the FAA.

The FAA and National Transportation Board say they will continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.

