Man killed in shooting at Hartsville nightclub, coroner says
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was killed early Saturday morning after a shooting at a nightclub, according to an official.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the incident happened at a club on South 5th Street in Hartsville. Hardee added that the shooting occurred after some sort of disagreement.
The victim was later identified as 49-year-old Arthur Carroway, of Hartsville. His death has been ruled a homicide.
An autopsy has also been scheduled.
No other details were immediately available.
