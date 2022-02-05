Man killed in shooting at Hartsville nightclub, coroner says

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was killed early Saturday morning after a shooting at a nightclub, according to an official.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the incident happened at a club on South 5th Street in Hartsville. Hardee added that the shooting occurred after some sort of disagreement.

The victim was later identified as 49-year-old Arthur Carroway, of Hartsville. His death has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy has also been scheduled.

No other details were immediately available.

