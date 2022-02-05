Submit a Tip
Horry County police searching for missing man

Luke Combs
Luke Combs(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

The Horry County Police Department said Jeremy Combs was reported missing on Friday.

A location where he was last seen was not provided and he reportedly does not have a vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

