Horry County police searching for missing man
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
The Horry County Police Department said Jeremy Combs was reported missing on Friday.
A location where he was last seen was not provided and he reportedly does not have a vehicle, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPD at 843-915-8477.
