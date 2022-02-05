FIRST ALERT: Chilly night ahead, nice Sunday before rain moves in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - What a beautiful start to the weekend with highs in the 50s and sunny skies for Saturday. It was a cooler afternoon but still not bad for the first week of February. Unfortunately, with cooler highs, we can only expect those temperatures to fall tonight.

TONIGHT

It will be a chilly Sunday morning. (WMBF)

Temperatures will fall quickly tonight as the cold air rushes in behind our cold front. Expect lows to fall into the mid-upper 20s inland with the lower 30s on the beaches. It’s going to be a cold night and even colder start for those who are headed out the door to start Sunday early.

SUNDAY

A nice Sunday is on tap with highs climbing into the 50s before the clouds increase. (WMBF)

Sunday will start off clear and quite cold with morning temperatures in the upper 20s inland and near 30 along the Grand Strand. A heavy frost is likely early in the day. By the afternoon, temperatures will once again climb into the upper 40s to near 50. Skies will start to turn mostly cloudy by late in the day as the next weather maker approaches. We will hold off on the rain chances until after sunset Sunday. By then, a few isolated showers will start to work in.

After sunset, rain will creep back into the forecast for tomorrow. (WMBF)

Rain will begin to turn widespread overnight and into the new work week.

NEXT WEEK

The best shot of rain over the next 7 days? Monday... with scattered showers. (WMBF)

A weak storm system will move through on Monday, bringing clouds and rain chances to the forecast. Light rain will overspread the area by daybreak on Monday and continue off and on through the day with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. No heavy rain is expected, but be prepared for a damp and dreary day to start off the new work week.

We’ll clear the rain chances out Tuesday and start a slow climb through the workweek. Temperatures will approach 60° by the end of the week.

