Conway downtown master plan draft calls for Riverwalk extension, higher education facility and housing

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The next decade could bring a changing landscape for Conway’s downtown and riverfront areas.

Community members and city leaders got a look at a master plan draft with several major developments in store.

“Conway is home,” said Tom Anderson, a resident of Conway who attended a community meeting Friday afternoon where the master plan draft was unveiled. “It’s always been home, and it’s somewhere I want my children to come back to live eventually when they grow up and want to get settled.”

Anderson’s love for Conway is what keeps him invested in the city’s next steps. But much as he loves the city, one area he feels needs improving is downtown housing.

“One of the most important things that we can do is put more folks in downtown, living,” said Anderson. “Folks that live downtown, sleep, shop and live downtown. We need more people downtown.”

A planning firm brought in by the City of Conway found out more than 1,600 people work downtown. Of those, only 15 live downtown.

“When you have 1,617 commuting into town every day, that’s a traffic situation,” said a member of the planning team during the presentation.

Adding 250 downtown residential units made the planning team’s to-do list for the city to take care of by 2030.

Also on that list was an idea that’s been kicked around for more than a decade - a higher education facility downtown.

“Coastal Carolina having a physical presence in downtown Conway and having that convergence would be the game-changer we’re all looking forward to,” said Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy.

Planners believe the property at the intersection of Laurel Street and 2nd Avenue could be a good place for that facility, with a parking deck to go along with it to add more parking options downtown.

The draft of the master plan also calls for a Riverwalk extension to Highway 905, raising money toward a pedestrian greenway to connect CCU and Horry-Georgetown Technical College to downtown and a hotel on 4th Avenue.

Overall, Anderson feels the community showed up with plenty of input, and those thoughts made their way straight to the map for the new downtown Conway.

“We can set some goals, and our council and administration can work toward those goals with the community, and by 2030, we can see a lot of change,” he said.

Dreaming of what’s next is fun. Finding a way to pay for all of it - not so much.

However, Bellamy says the draft is in sync with the city’s vision, and they’ll be able to accomplish everything listed in time.

The planning team will make some more tweaks before submitting it for a final review to city council.

Nearly 500 people have filled out a survey for that team to consider.

That survey will be open until next Friday.

