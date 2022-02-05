1 injured, airlifted after wreck in Aynor

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Aynor on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Good Luck Road and Valley Forge Road for a two-vehicle accident at 11:45 a.m.

HCFR added the person hurt was being airlifted to the hospital. No other details were provided on their condition.

Lanes of traffic in the area are also blocked, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, and officers with the Horry County Police Department are also at the scene.

