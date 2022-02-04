Tidelands Health using new technology to treat heart disease

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Friday is National Wear Red Day to recognize and spread awareness for heart disease.

Although heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, doctors at Tidelands Health are working to improve how it is treated.

Build up in arteries can begin to pile up over time, making it difficult for blood to flow to the heart. It also makes it difficult for doctors to fix the problem with things like stents, but doctors hope a new technology can help.

The technology is similar to what doctors do to safely break up kidney stones. The technology helps blood flow to the heart, making it easier for them to put in stents.

Tidelands Health cardiologists say while there are other technologies out there like this, this one is different.

“This technology - not only does it work - but there is much less risk and we get similar or even better results at times but less risk,” said Dr. Nitesh Ainani.

Tidelands Health says they are already seeing very positive results from this treatment.

