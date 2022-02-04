Submit a Tip
Therapy cow helps seniors with Alzheimer’s, dementia create new memories

Dolly the cow is making her rounds at senior living facilities and daycare centers. (Source: KNXV/DOLLYSTAR FOUNDATION WEBSITE/CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet and Cameron Polom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KNXV) - You’ve heard of therapy dogs, but what about a therapy cow?

Dolly the cow is making her rounds at Oakwood Creative Care, an adult daycare center in Mesa, Ariz.

Oakwood Creative Care specializes in helping seniors with cognitive challenges, like diagnoses of Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease. Activities like meeting Dolly the therapy cow are helping seniors create new memories.

Dolly’s owner Karin Boyle began her mission after her own father was placed in a memory care facility. When her dad responded positively to visits from Dolly, Boyle had the idea to let her cow help other seniors.

Boyle said Dolly is now requested “all over the place” and visits a senior facility almost every weekend.

Dolly’s delightful demeanor and love for marshmallows keeps the seniors smiling and laughing, warming hearts everywhere she goes.

Copyright 2022 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

