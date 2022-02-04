Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Serious injuries reported after vehicle, bike collide in Loris; lanes blocked

A bicycle and a vehicle collided early Friday morning in Loris.
A bicycle and a vehicle collided early Friday morning in Loris.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A bicycle and a vehicle collided early Friday morning in Loris.

Crews were called to the crash near Red Bluff Road and Silver Sand Drive shortly before 5:40 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Officials say serious injuries are reported.

The crash has blocked lanes of traffic. According to HCFR, the roadway will be shutdown for an “extended amount of time.”

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

The Loris Fire Department is assisting at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Surfside Beach Fire Department
Investigators determine cause of three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Kameron Horton
Man charged with murder in connection to 73-year-old’s death in North Myrtle Beach
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription
Adella Gore
Longs woman charged after exploiting thousands from nursing home resident, authorities say
Two people were hurt after a crash on Highway 90 in Conway on Thursday evening.
2 hurt after crash on Highway 90 in Conway

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight: Atlantic Beach
.
This Is Carolina: Grand Strand woman uses physical transformation story to inspire others
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
VIDEO: Update on former Freestyle Music Park property
Rain chances increase through the afternoon with a line of showers and storms moving in.
FIRST ALERT: One more day of spring warmth, rain chances increase throughout the day