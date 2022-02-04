Serious injuries reported after vehicle, bike collide in Loris; lanes blocked

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A bicycle and a vehicle collided early Friday morning in Loris.

Crews were called to the crash near Red Bluff Road and Silver Sand Drive shortly before 5:40 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Officials say serious injuries are reported.

The crash has blocked lanes of traffic. According to HCFR, the roadway will be shutdown for an “extended amount of time.”

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

The Loris Fire Department is assisting at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

